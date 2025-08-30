Detroit couple delivers baby at home after unexpected arrival

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit family is celebrating the arrival of their newest member after an unexpected home delivery on the city's east side.

Enaika and Christopher Harris welcomed baby Gianna on Aug. 23, her due date, but not in the way they had planned. The couple found themselves delivering their daughter at home when she arrived faster than expected.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report below:

Detroit couple delivers baby at home after unexpected early arrival

"We weren't thinking she was going to be actually born on that date," Enaika Harris said.

Less than 5% of babies are born on their due date, but Gianna decided to defy the odds.

"Everybody said like she's making her grand entrance," Enaika Harris said.

The grand entrance came after a long night of contractions that began around midnight.

"It was at such an inconvenient time because it was like midnight when it started, so I'm like everybody's sleeping, so I'm like we'll just wait to the morning," Enaika Harris said.

When the couple woke up bright and early, the husband and wife both thought they had plenty of time to prepare for the hospital trip.

"I thought I had way more time, so I'm like trying to pack a to-go bag," Enaika Harris said.

But the baby was coming fast. Enaika Harris found herself holding onto the kitchen counter as the pressure intensified.

The last thing Christopher Harris wanted was for his wife to lie down on their kitchen floor and begin pushing.

"I laid down, he's like no, don't lay down," Enaika Harris said.

But Christopher Harris quickly jumped into action calling her mother who then called emergency responders.

"Basically on third what seem like push, she came out. It was like half her body out and it was like after that, the baby came out all the way," Christopher Harris said.

Baby Gianna arrived weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and perfectly healthy.

"It was pretty hectic. I was in a daze because I'm like I can't believe I just had a baby at home," Enaika Harris said.

While it may have been a wild delivery, after five boys, the Harris family finally got their girl.

