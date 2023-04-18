Detroit couple facing charges in fatal shooting of beloved security guard

(WXYZ) — A Detroit couple is facing charges after this weekend’s fatal shooting of beloved security guard Daryll Straughter.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 33-year-old Travis Deshawn Irving and 34-year-old Nicole Kay Christian, both of Detroit, are expected to be arraigned this afternoon.

Officials say there was a verbal argument between Straughter and Irving outside of a liquor store in the 570 block of Monroe street before Irving allegedly took out a gun and shot Straughter. Irving then left the scene with the help of Christian, according to officials.

Straughter was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

According to the prosecutor's office, Irving is facing charges of one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm. Christian is facing a charge of one count of accessory after the fact.

"He was amazing, everybody loved my husband — loved him. He watched and protected everybody and now, he’s gone. Someone took him from me for no reason," Maundretta Straughter told 7 Action News. "He didn’t deserve that.”

