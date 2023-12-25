Detroit dad partners with toddler son to open entertainment business

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 30-year-old Phillip Morgan says he was "born in Detroit, Michigan and raised in Redford township." His partner and son, Dallas Michael Morgan," is one and a half," said Morgan.

The Detroit-based daddy and son duo spend quality time performing together. Drumming has helped the two explore their love of music.

"When he was a baby, I noticed he liked to bang on things. So I went and bought him a drum set. I always knew he would like it because, as a little kid, I liked playing the drums," Phillip said.

"You could've easily fulfilled your passion by yourself. Why did you bring Dallas along? Asked 7 Action News.

"My dad took on me and my two brothers. I loved my dad and I wanted to be with my dad when I was like Dallas. But he worked a lot of 70-hour weeks. I was like, 'You know what? I'm not going to do that to Dallas!'" said Phillip.

And that's why getting laid off was a blessing in disguise.

"I wouldn't trade this for anything. Since I've been doing this, I've had a couple of opportunities, but it would take this away from us," said Phillip.

Now, the duo is taking their relationship to the next level.

"Dallas and I are planning to start a company where we can do kids birthday parties. Where I will bring Dallas with me and we play, hire a DJ. But we still need a lot more equipment for these things to come true," Phillip said.

Phillip has set up a GoFundMe for folks to help support the new business venture called Streetplay LLC.

"I look at it like I work for Dallas. I plan on everything being under Dallas's name. Dallas is with me every step of the way right now. So when he is 11 years old, he will know everything about the business like filing taxes. He will be able to carry this business on his own," said Phillip.

"20 years from now, when he watches this video what's that one thing you want him to take away from this?" Asked 7 Action News.

"I want him to chase your dream no matter what. There is nothing wrong in starting from the bottom. Just be smart with your money. And I want him to know, I did this for him, so do it for your kids and for your community too," said Phillip.

You can catch the daddy and son duo jamming on the streets of Downtown Detroit. In the meantime, call 720-495-8940 for bookings.

