Detroit details $45M investment into city recreation centers

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit on Thursday detailed a $45 million investment into city recreation centers, including plans to open three new facilities.

According to the city, the money, which includes $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, will be used to renovate eight recreation centers in addition to the new builds.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says this is the largest investment in rec centers in the city in more than 50 years.

“In the past eight years, we’ve completely renovated more than 150 parks, giving children and families across the city the opportunity for a quality place to play near their homes,” Mayor Duggan said in a statement. “Now we are shifting our attention to our aging recreation centers to make sure they, too, are of the quality you would see available in any suburban community.”

Of the projects, the city notes the Dexter-Elmhurst Rec center will be the most ambitious as they plan to spend $8.5 million to reopen the facility in the community. The other major projects include $5 million to rebuild the closed Lenox Center in Jefferson Chalmers, a $4 million expansion of Farwell rec center and a new $12 million field house at Chandler Park.

Rendering: Dexter Elmhurst rendering, City of Detroit

Rendering: Farwell Rec Center, City of Detroit

Rendering: Lenox Climate Resiliency Center, City of Detroit

Rendering: Chandler Park dome, City of Detroit

The city provided more details on the projects and funding below:

$30M ARPA-Funded improvements

Dexter-Elmhurst Rec Center

Status: Vacant and closed. Project Details: The City plans to purchase the community building this year and fully renovate it, as well as staff and operate it as a new city recreation center. Timeline: Out for bid for Design Services this summer. Construction starts Spring 2023 Cost: $8.5M renovation



Chandler Park

Status: Currently an outdoor sports field at Chandler Park. Project Details: City plans to install a new indoor center and full-size dome covered football field Timeline: Currently out for bid for Design Services. Construction expected to start summer 2023 Cost: $12M



Farwell

Status: Open and Operating Project Details: Expansion to include new gymnasium, lockers and walking path Timeline: Currently out for Design Services. Construction expected to start Spring 2023. Cost: $4M



State Fair Band Shell

Status: Open and Operating Project Details: Historic amphitheater will be relocated to Palmer Park Timeline: Construction expected 2022 Cost: $3M



$10M City Bond-Funded improvements

Adams Butzel

Status: Open and Operating Project Details: Full renovation including roof replacement, HVAC upgrades, pool, and locker room improvements Timeline: Completed in 2021 Cost: $4.2M



Coleman Young

Status: Under Construction Project Details: Major interior renovations, updates, and improvements to lobby, entry way, restrooms, kitchen, etc. Timeline: Summer 2022 Cost: $1.5M



Butzel Family

Status: Under Construction Project Details: Major interior and exterior updates and renovations Timeline: April 2022 Cost: $1.5M



Heilmann

Status: Open and Operating Project Details: Major renovation including interior renovations, updates, and improvements to lobby, restrooms, kitchen, etc. Timeline: Opened in March 2022 Cost: $1.2M



Patton Rec Center

Status: Open and Operating Project Details: Major renovation including pool and gymnasium improvements, HVAC upgrades and renovated dance room Timeline: Opened in 2021 Cost: $900K



Crowell

Status: Under Construction Construction Project Details: Major renovations and updates to lobby, restrooms, kitchen, etc., as well as landscaping Timeline: April 2022 Cost: $828K



Clemente

Status: Under Construction Project Details: Major renovations and updates to lobby, restrooms, kitchen, etc., as well as landscaping Timeline: April 2022 Cost: $750K

Mini Libraries - $500K to completely renovate mini libraries at 11 city recreation centers. Completed October 2021

$5M Roger Penske donation