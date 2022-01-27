Detroit Economic Growth Corporation announces $500K in grants for Motor City Match winners

DETROIT, (WXYZ) — The Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC) and Mayor Mike Duggan have announced that 13 new businesses will receive $500 thousand in cash grants through the Motor City Match program.

According to the press release, 63 winners were announced Wednesday, and they will be receiving various forms of support from Motor City Match, including grants, technical support with design, development, or planning. 13 of today's Round 18 businesses will receive grants totaling out to $500 thousand.

“No program in the country has the impact that Motor City Match does in creating a new generation of entrepreneurs, and the demand is only growing,” said Mayor Duggan. “During the nearly 70 community meetings we had on how to spend our share of ARPA funds, supporting small businesses in Detroit was something we heard from a lot of people, and so we included it in our plan.”

The press release states that Motor City Match has awarded businesses with support, workshops, and grants over the past two years.

“Motor City Match continues to help Detroit entrepreneurs strike new pathways toward success and economic mobility,” said DEGC President and CEO Kebin Johnson. "Considering the challenges presented by COVID-19, it is more critical than ever that we support a strong small business community and thriving neighborhood corridors that can serve the needs of all Detroiters.”

Through 18 rounds of Motor City Match, 1,481 total businesses have been served, and $8.6 million have been distributed. The press release states that 130 new businesses have opened, and 47 are under construction. Out of all these businesses, 81% are owned by Detroit, 87% are minority-owned, and 79% are women-owned businesses.

“Motor City Match is an important tool to help Detroiters use entrepreneurship to grow their incomes, build wealth, and create jobs,” said MCM Program Director Drew Lucco. “The program connects business owners to a growing network of support, offers vital business services, and maps out the path from idea to open. Motor City Match is proud to continue supporting Detroit’s small business community as it grows and prospers.”

Here is a list of the 63 winners:

• Joyola Mei Hair

• Fork in Nigeria

• Mature

• Detroit Dance Center

• Supreme Cafe

• RAMP Detroit

• The Sandwich Lobby

• Dulce Café and Bakery

• Welcome Home Yoga & Wellness

• Hooked on Books Child Care

• Lily’s & Elise

• Breadless Corporation

• Detroit Soul

• Naturally FLYY Detroit

• Motor City House of Stone

• Lovin’ Touch Learning Center

• Adelaide’s Market

• Forris Enterprises DBA Baby University

• Third Place Winner, LLC D/B/A “Bronze”

• Hope for Flowers

• Sister Pie Headquarters

• Great Lakes Property Management Group, LLC

• Paradise Deli and Marketplace

• Little Blessings Learning House

• AZA Beverages

• Bamboo Beauty, LLC

• Black Diamond Beauty Supply Co. LLC

• Boblife Films Company, LLC

• Braids by Briiee, LLC

• Byron D. Brooks Enterprise, LLC

• Canvas on Scene

• Cascade and Monroe

• Consistent Health and Wellness

• ForHerCosmetics

• J. McCray Style, LLC

• Joy of Nails LLC

• Luffy’s Kitchen

• Mahatma Candles, LLC

• My Secret Boutique (dba Robin Renee Detroit)

• Our Party Could Be Your Life (dba Haute to Death)

• Premier Contractors of Michigan, LLC

• SMC Collections, LLC

• Sunny Solutions, LLC

• Tasty Fixin’s Catering, LLC

• Tha Eccentric Style, LLC

• The Bag Lady Detroit

• V&L’s Soul Food Restaurant

• Thumbprint Fulfillment

• Abigail School of Dance, LLC

• Balanced Spa

• Better Miles Food Truck

• Cleodii Vlhjen LLC

• Cooper Irby Brewster Professional Services LLC

• Creole Soul Detroit

• Detroit Boujie Burgers

• Minds That Wonder LLC

• Ms Wilkins Place Community Thrift Store

• The Great Divine Center LLC

• Timmor’s Tempting Treatz

• Triad Services/Cygnus Syrups

• Verdure Freshe LLC

• Walter Pat’s Bakery Café

• Zippy’s Coffee

