Detroit entrepreneurs find success through TechTown's support programs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For Detroit entrepreneurs, having an idea is one thing, but having the right support is another. That's where TechTown steps in to help turn dreams into thriving businesses with deep support.

For Tabitha and Juan Ramos, what started as feeding family and friends from their kitchen has become J&T's Kitchen on Detroit's west side.

"My husband loves cooking and I love just serving people," Tabitha Ramos said.

The couple went from carryout service in 2022 three days a week to remodeling their space, expanding hours, adding more menu options and reopening this August with dine-in service.

"We talked about opening up a restaurant, but we didn't realize it was gonna happen so soon," Tabitha Ramos said.

Tabitha Ramos credits the support of TechTown, Wayne State University's entrepreneurship hub, for being there every step of the way.

"We didn't stay open because of them, but they most definitely helped keep us open," she said.

TechTown's retail bootcamp, mentorship and guidance walked alongside them, helping them grow their business.

"We were just expecting a class and an opportunity to win money at the end, that was it. We got a five-year relationship that continues to go on," Tabitha Ramos said. "It's like encouragement, feedback, it's everything."

Over the past 20 years, TechTown has supported more than 7,000 businesses like theirs with several programs and resources, raising over $420 million in capital and creating more than 2,300 jobs.

"Increased investment comes by the needs that our community continues to see. Our civilization has literally been built off small businesses and we cannot not let the small businesses get the support they need," said Christianne Malone, chief program officer at TechTown and assistant vice president for Economic Development at Wayne State University.

TechTown's upcoming Toast of the Town fundraiser on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. celebrates local entrepreneurship with food, tech showcases and live entertainment.

"All the dollars that come from ticket sales go right back into the programs that help continue us providing more and more support," Malone said. "This event is one of those ways that we can actually show the investment and the circulation of dollars within our community real time."

For small businesses and entrepreneurs in Wayne County struggling or seeking community, TechTown has a clear message.

"You can come here get the help you need, get the resources you need and continue growing your business," Malone said.

