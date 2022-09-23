Detroit families ask the city to crackdown on crime in public town hall meeting

(WXYZ) — Far too often gun violence is breaking families apart across the city of Detroit.

According to Detroit police, 16 children have been killed in Detroit homicides this year. That's compared to 9 children at this same point last year.

This is an issue many Detroiters care about and it was shown Thursday night as many of them came out to the city's town hall meeting with Detroit police, elected officials, and faith leaders to discuss how to put a stop to this violence.

"A lot of our young black people getting killed today," Detroit resident Sandra Studvent said.

The town hall focused largely on Shotspotter technology, which some in Detroit have criticized, but the DPD is looking to expand.

They believe the technology will help keep the city safe because when shots are fired, sensors detect the sound, send it to be verified and then Detroit's realtime crime center is alerted.

"I think a large number of guns in our community, gun safety issues people not securing their weapons," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Hundreds, including faith leaders and elected officials, showed up for the meeting, which for Rose Anderson hit close to home. She lost her 34-year-old son Kelvin Wheeler Jr. on Detroit's west side in 2020.

His case is still unsolved.

"It's nothing in the world for me to just want to get that one phone call for me to get a little bit of relief," Rose Anderson said.

Detroit police are seeking $7 million from the city council to expand shot spotter. If granted, the technology would cover 28 square city miles. Right now it covers 6 and a half.

"It hurts. It doesn't get better. I cry a lot, I hide my sadness in the inside," Anderson said.

Shotspotter has been in Detroit since 2021. Critics say $7 million is a lot of money towards technology that doesn't usually lead to arrests.