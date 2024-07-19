Detroit family's home shot at three different times in three months

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit family says their home has been shot up three different times in the past three months.

The Hundley family’s home is riddle with bullets not only on the outside but the inside as well.

“It’s terrifying like I’m just tired,” Keianna Hundley of Detroit said.

“Yes, I’m tired too,” said Jackie Hundley, Keianna’s wife.

The Hundleys are tired of their home being use for target practice.

Their house, which sits on Northlawn Street on Detroit’s west side, was first shot at in May. The second time was in June and the latest shooting happened on Tuesday.

WXYZ

“All I know is I got woken up out of my sleep to boom, boom, boom… sounded like a machine gun,” Jackie Hundley said.

Jackie and Keianna Hundley have four sons.

Thankfully, no one was hurt after those bullets came flying into their house.

They say it was a close call for one of their sons who was in the living room the night of the first shooting.

“This is where my son was actually sitting. If he wouldn’t have gotten up and went upstairs to the bathroom, he would have got hit by the bullet that came through our couch,” Jackie Hundley said.

She says she believes the same person or people are responsible for all three shootings. They have home surveillance video of a dark gray car driving past their house during all three shootings.

Watch surveillance video of the drive-by shootings below:

Surveillance video: Gunshots ring out during 3 separate shootings at Detroit home

“Do you have any idea why someone would be shooting at your house?” I asked.

“We don’t know why y’all wanna mess with us out of all people. We got to work, we come home, we have a daily routine, we don’t mess with anybody. Leave my family alone,” Jackie Hundley said.

We reached out to Detroit police about these shootings at the Hundley home. They told us they were looking in to it.

Jackie Hundley says she hopes they find the shooters soon because they don’t want to leave the home they’ve been in for the past three years.

“Like have a heart… like it’s kids in the house. And no, we shouldn’t have to pick up and move out of a place we’re putting together because of an idiot,” Jackie Hundley said.

If you know any information about these shootings, make sure you contact Detroit police at 313-596-5200.