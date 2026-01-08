Detroit Fire Department graduates first paramedic class, strengthening emergency medical services

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department celebrated a historic milestone with the graduation of its first-ever paramedic class, marking a significant step forward in expanding advanced life-saving care across the city.

Twenty-eight Detroit Fire Department EMTs completed the department's inaugural 10-month intensive paramedic program, which will strengthen the department's ability to deliver advanced life support citywide while allowing graduates to maintain their current positions.

"It's very beneficial because I can do more," said Danielle Nunn, a Detroit Fire Department paramedic graduate.

The accelerated program, which would typically take two years to complete, represents a major investment in the department's personnel and the community's emergency medical services.

"It lets them know that we care about them. We appreciate they're on the job and we're going to help and do whatever we can to make sure they can advance on this job as well as get more educated on this job," said Charles Simms, executive fire commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department.

The graduation comes as the Detroit Fire Department has overcome significant staffing challenges. In 2022, the department faced a serious shortage, down 200 firefighters and 100 EMS workers. Today, the department is fully staffed.

"As everyone knows, years ago especially during bankruptcy, we had very few rigs on the street very, few ambulances. We probably had a shortage of manpower and things of that nature. Now today, we have anywhere from 40 to 42 ambulances on the street every single day and we have about 200 to 250 more personnel than we did just a few years ago," Simms said.

Tyler Ensign, who has been an EMT with the Detroit Fire Department for 15 years, balanced the demanding program with family life, including welcoming a baby boy 10 days ago.

"It was crammed into a lot to get it done as soon as possible, so we can start hitting the streets," Ensign said.

The intensive training required five days per week of classes for 10 months, but Ensign believes the effort will benefit Detroit residents.

"The city deserves that. They deserve having paramedics coming to them that can do as much as possible and not just transport them to the hospital," Ensign said.

Nunn, who has been with the department for eight years, expressed excitement about delivering enhanced care to the Detroit community.

"I never thought that we would have the education that we have now. It's very excellent and it's for the future and I am very excited for this department," Nunn said.

Graduates will now enter three to four months of field training before staffing ambulances as paramedics throughout the city.

"It's a high standard of care and that's what the citizens and the visitors of the city need," Ensign said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

