Detroit Fire Department to compete at Tug Across the River today!

Detroit Fire Department
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jul 30, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today, the Detroit Fire Department will compete at the annual tug across the Detroit River in Downtown Detroit!

The Detroit Fire Department will compete against the Windsor Fire Department.

30 firefighters from each department will race to pull buoys at the end of a nearly 5,000 foot long rope from the middle of the river to their respective country.

The event begins at 4:00 p.m. on the Detroit River in front of Hart Plaza near the Detroit Princess Riverboat.

Get out and support DFD!

