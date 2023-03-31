Detroit food businesses showcase 'what's new' at Comerica Park

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Friday, the Detroit Tigers unveiled what’s new in food, merchandise and fan experience this coming baseball season.

If you like a good smorgasbord, Comerica Park is the place to be. Local food vendors Friday showcased some of their best items that Tigers fans can expect to taste at Comerica Park this season.

“You can never go wrong with our St. Louis-style barbecue ribs," Melba Dearing, chef of Bert's Marketplace, told 7 Action News.

Chef Mark Szubeczak, Comerica Park’s executive chef, described the stadium’s collaboration with the local restaurants — some for the first time — as a win-win.

“Our local fans know the fan favorites, and if we have visitors from out of town, they get a taste of Michigan," Szubeczak said.

Deana Kapelczak, a server with Delaware North Sportservice, described food at the ballpark as an experience beyond the game.

“Everyone wants to leave with a full stomach, happy, enjoy the game," she said.

News media also got to see what's new in Tigers merchandise and learned Tuesdays ticket, hot dog and drink prices are at a discount.

The Detroit-based food businesses, many of them family-run, will be there. Kathryn Wilson said she started The Lobster Food Truck with her nephew three years ago.

"He said, 'How will you measure success?' And I said, 'When I'm in a stadium.' So, this is the pinnacle of success for us," she told 7 Action News.

Les Molnar, executive chef of Green Dot Stables said, “We’ve been in the city for over 10 years. It’s sort of validating to all of those years of hard work that the fans here wanted something like this in the ballpark.”

Dearing said, "This is exciting to be able to take these different opportunities get our brand out there."

Marc Howland, co-founder of Breadless said, “We’ve received a ton of feedback from people who’ve said they love having us out here, especially as a tasty gluten-free option."

“It’s super exciting just to be recognized," Mike Nassar, chef and owner of Detroit 75, said.