Detroit Free Press marathon announces course changes, return to international race in 2022

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Free Press Marathon announced changes to the course and a return to an international race after two years of taking place in the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to race organizers, the changes were made to highlight some of Detroit's signature neighborhoods and features, and improve the runner experience.

The race, which takes place the weekend of October 14-16, will once again use the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

The changes to the course this year include:

A significantly updated route through greater downtown Detroit, including passage through District Detroit, Midtown and Woodbridge

The addition of Eastern Market to the course for the first time in the race’s history, including a run down Russell Street.

The new inclusion of the Dequindre Cut, the popular greenway that connects Eastern Market and the eastern Detroit Riverfront.

A new finish line on Woodward Avenue at the foot of Campus Martius. Post-race activities, including the Conquered afterparty, will be held at Campus Martius and the adjoining Cadillac Square.

"The Detroit Free Press Marathon has always been a tremendous showcase of the beauty and activity within the city of Detroit to our participants, who come from all over the world,” said Aaron Velthoven, vice president and executive producer of the Detroit Free Press Marathon. “Our new course was designed to highlight our thriving and iconic historical communities, with a great finish line in the city center at Campus Martius.” In addition to improving the course for runners, organizers expect the changes will make the race more accessible – and more fun – for the tens of thousands of spectators who head to the city to cheer on friends and loved ones