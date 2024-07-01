Detroit gas prices rise nearly 6 cents per gallon in past week ahead of Fourth of July

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The average price of gasoline in Metro Detroit has risen nearly six cents per gallon over the past week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 1,734 stations, prices in Metro Detroit rose 5.5 cents per gallon, averaging $3.58 per gallon on Monday morning.

Gas prices are 3 cents/gallon higher than a month ago, as well as 3.1 cents/gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Metro Detroit is the BP on Cherry Hill Road in Dearborn Heights, which sits at $2.99/gallon. That's also the lowest price in the state.

According to GasBuddy data, here is a look at Gas Prices on July 1st over the past decade:

July 1, 2023: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

July 1, 2022: $5.06/g (U.S. Average: $4.83/g)

July 1, 2021: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 1, 2020: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

July 1, 2019: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

July 1, 2018: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

July 1, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

July 1, 2016: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

July 1, 2015: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 1, 2014: $3.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

"As we approach July 4 later this week, motorists have seen the national average price of gasoline inch up ever so slightly for the third straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a press release. "While the increases have been fairly tame, with oil continuing to hold above $80 per barrel, we could continue to see the national average climb slightly. Other areas that see price cycling saw prices shoot up early in the week, but those areas are now starting to see prices fall back down. For many Americans hitting the road for the July 4 holiday, prices in most areas are very comparable to what we saw last July 4. However, with Hurricane Beryl now formed in the Caribbean, we're reminded that gas prices could experience some jolts in the second half of the summer should a storm threaten refining capacity in Texas or Louisiana."