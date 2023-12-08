Detroit Goodfellows kick off annual holiday gift box distribution

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Goodfellows have started distributing holiday gift boxes to families in need.

"It’s good stuff in the boxes,” Mieshia McCall said.

On Friday, McCall and her daughter Bella Rose stopped by the Goodfellows' warehouse in Detroit to receive a box.

“I use to get them when I was a little kid and I like that the program is still going on for other kids because some kids may not get a lot for Christmas,” McCall added.

Beth Conley, the president of Detroit Goodfellows, says the organization passes out nearly 30,000 boxes every year.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to do something for the children of Detroit, Harper Woods, Highland Park, Hamtramck, River Rouge and Ecorse. We’re here all for the kids,” Conley said.

Kids will get an variety of items in their box this holiday season.

“We provide a lot of practical things like hats and gloves and sweatshirts and sweatpants and socks, but we also have some toys and books,” Conley said.

The Goodfellows had help passing out boxes on Friday. Some of the volunteers included members of Detroit public safety agencies like Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington.

“We don’t take this for granted. We always want to partner with the Goodfellow foundation,” Washington said. “Because I was a recipient of these boxes as a young child.”

Detroit Police Department Chief James White was also in attendance on Friday.

“I know the feeling of perhaps this being the only Christmas gift that a kid will have this year,” White said. “It’s one of the highlights of being chief is being able to participate and get these boxes out to my residents in the community.”

Cast members of "Frozen" the musical lend a helping hand as well.

“I have really great memories of Christmas when I was a kid,” actor Jeremy Davis said. “I love the feeling that we’re trying to help other people have great memories of Christmas.”

The Detroit Goodfellows will be distributing the gift boxes until Dec.17. If you want a box for your child, make sure to sign up online or at fill out a form at a distribution site.