Detroit Grand Prix, Concert of Colors & more: Here are 7 things to do this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's going to be a busy weekend throughout metro Detroit as summer kicks off with the first weekend in June. Temperatures are going to be hot, and there are plenty of outdoor things to do.

Here are 7 things to do in the D this weekend:

Detroit Grand Prix



Friday, June 2, Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, all day long

Downtown Detroit

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear makes its return to the streets of Downtown Detroit on a new 9-turn, 1.7-mile track. The weekend will feature four different series racing, capped off by the NTT IndyCar Series race on Sunday. View a full schedule here and everything you need to know.

Concert of Colors



Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m.

Mexicantown Plaza at the corner of 21st & Bagley

Concert of Colors in Mexicantown will bring together music from Mexico, Puerto Rico and more in partnership with the Mexican Community Development Corporation. The shows start at 2 p.m. and it's free for everyone.

Slum Village/Bilal



Sunday, June 4 at 7 p.m.

Music Hall Amphitheater at 350 Madison St. in Detroit

Detroit rap group Slum Village will play a hometown show with Grammy Award-winning singer Bilal at the Music Hall Amphitheater in Downtown Detroit.

14th annual International Kite Festival



Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

James Atchison Memorial Park at 58000 Grand River Ave. in New Hudson

The 14th annual International Kite Festival will have free kites, world-renowned professional kite flyers, live entertainment, kids games and crafts, food, drinks and more. The event is free for everyone

Claressa Shields vs. Maricela "La Diva" Cornejo



Saturday, June 3 at 6 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena

Flint native and boxing superstar Claressa Shields will face No. 1-ranked middleweight contender Maricela "La Diva" Cornejo for fight night at Little Caesars Arena. There are several other fights on the card, including Grand Rapids native Joseph Hicks taking on Atlanta-based Antonio Todd for the WBC Americas Silver Middleweight Championship.

Bark on Biddle



Friday, June 2 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Riverfront Parking Lot (Oak St. and Biddle Ave.) in Wyandotte

The 3-day Bark on Biddle dog festival will have hours of entertainment for families and their dogs. There will be dock jumping competitions, chase a lure, play in a puppy foam party, contests, pet-related vendors and more.

Spring VegFest

