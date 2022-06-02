Detroit Grand Prix, scavenger safari, Ferndale Pride happening this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit will be filled with lots of entertainment from the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix to Justin Bieber's "Justice World Tour."
If you're looking to burn some calories, you have a chance to work out with celebrity fitness instructor Shane McMullan at the Detroit Pistons Performance Center. June is also Pride Month, and the celebration is kicking off in Ferndale.
We've compiled a list of seven events in the Detroit area this weekend:
Friday
- Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
- 7:30 a.m.
- Belle Isle Park
- Tickets: detroitgp.com
- Hip-hop Step Till You Sweat
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Detroit Pistons Performance Center
- Tickets: offer.fevo.com
- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town
- 7 p.m.
- Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
- Friday Night Films - "Encanto"
- Gates open at 8 p.m.; movie starts at dusk
- New Center Park
- Free admission; no ticket required
Saturday
- Scavenger Safari & Walk
- 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Detroit Zoo
- Registration: bloodcancerfoundationmi.org
- Ferndale Pride festival
- 10 a.m.
- Downtown Ferndale
- More information: ferndalepride.com
Sunday
- Justin Bieber "Justice World Tour"
- 7:30 p.m.
- Little Caesars Arena
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
