City of Detroit offers residents free radon testing kits for 'Radon Action Month'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — January is Radon Action Month and the Detroit Health Department (DHD) has announced they are providing residents with free radon testing kits, now through the end of February.

"Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking in the U.S. Radon has no odor or taste and can build up in the air inside of any home or building. Testing is the only way to learn whether your home has a high level of radon. Testing is recommended every two to five years," DHD officials said.

Residents can pick up free radon testing kits from the 'Environmental Health' section of DHD located on the 3rd floor, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Beginning March 1, residents can purchase radon testing kits from DHD for $10.

The Detroit Health Department is located at 100 Mack Avenue in Detroit.

