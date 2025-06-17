DETROIT (WXYZ) — A track coach and English teacher at East English Village Preparatory Academy is facing jail time after being accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

See Whitney Burney's video report:

Detroit high school track coach charged with sexual assault of student

The alleged incident took place back in May.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Nathan Lemuel Tedford brought a student who has a cognitive learning disability to his home to help the student with a sports-related injury.

That’s where police say Tedford took the opportunity to inappropriately massage the 18-year-old.

Tedford appeared in court Monday for an arraignment on two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the 4th degree.

"This is a clear case of a teacher grooming a young man in order to touch him allegedly for sexual gratification. He falsely presented himself as a chiropractor that he had the ability to massage the areas for soreness because of injury. Unfortunately, this young man felt he ... couldn't say anything because he was afraid that he wasn't going to be taken home," said Lisa Coyle with the City of Detroit Law Department during the arraignment.

The defense asked for a personal bond and argued against conditions that Tedford have no contact with minors citing his masters degree, employment with the school and no prior arrest record. The defense also mentioned that Tedford “repeatedly asked” the student if he was 18 during the alleged assault. However the judge denied those requests.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District issued the following statement:

"When the District became aware of the allegations against the employee we immediately removed him from his school and placed him on paid administrative leave. Now that (misdemeanor) charges have been filed, the employee has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation."

"It just appalls me," said Peggy Bates who lives near the school.

Bates says she has lived in the area for decades and is also a former student at the high school.

"That scares the heck outta me. It could’ve been my daughter," said Bates. "Did they do the adequate background check? You don’t know."

Tedford remains in custody on a $30,000 cash surety bond. Tedford has also been ordered not to have any contact with minors or the complaining witness. He is due back in court on June 26th for a probable cause hearing.

Investigators say there could be other victims out there. Anyone who has been victimized or knows someone who has been victimized should call police.