Detroit Historical Museum hosting new exhibition in honor of Red Wings' centennial

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Historical Museum is hosting a new exhibition in honor of the Detroit Red Wings' centennial season.

It's called "Detroit Red Wings at 100: Becoming Hockeytown" and will be in three galleries at the Detroit Historical Museum.

Inside the City of Champions Gallery, the new Motor City Showcase and the Detroit Artists Showcase, fans will find rare artifacts from the Historical Society, the team's archives and the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Some of the artifacts include:



Uniforms from Detroit Red Wings greats, including the Grind Line and Russian Five

Rarely-seen artifacts on loan from the Hockey Hall of Fame and Windsor Community Museum

Vintage audio and video clips of some of the greatest Red Wings moments in history

A spotlight on the players who have had their numbers retired

There are also lockers like the ones in Olympia Stadium, a chance to flash the original goal lights from Joe Louis Arena and hear the organ from Olympia.

“It’s an honor to see a century of Red Wings history brought to life at the Detroit Historical Museum,” Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing Asia Gholston said in a statement “Every decade has its own defining moments, and this exhibit gives our fans a special opportunity to celebrate the passion, pride, and legacy that have defined 100 years of Red Wings hockey.”

The exhibition will be on display all season long, and fans can also shop vintage Red Wings merchandise at the museum store.