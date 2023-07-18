Detroit Historical Museum offering free admission Friday for Concert of Colors

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Historical Museum has many events this weekend, including free admission to the museum with the Concert of Colors, along with panel discussions and Hall of Fame casting of Hands and film screenings.

Friday, July 21:

Indoor and outdoor musical performances, including Thornetta Davis (Detroit’s Queen of the Blues), Robert Mirabal & Rare Tribal Mob (Native American and world music), and Dani Darling (psychedelic soul, funk & retro soul), along with a vendor fair featuring 30+ local sellers from 2 – 8 p.m. Admission is free.

July 21 - 2:00pm to 8:00pm

Stage 1 (Outside on Legends Plaza)

2:00-3:00 PM - THORNETTA DAVIS (DETROIT’S QUEEN OF BLUES)

4:00-4:30 PM - KESSWA (NIGERIAN ALT/DANCE ELECTRONIC, KRESGE FELLOW RECIPIENT)

4:45-5:10PM - SOUFY (CO-FOUNDER of VIBES WITH THE TRIBES, ANISHINAABE-OJIBWE ARTIST, HIP HOP)

5:30-7:00 PM - ROBERT MIRABEL (NATIVE AMERICAN/MULTI-INSTRUMENT)

Stage 2 (Outside on Legends Plaza)

3:00-4:00 PM - FUNKWAGON w/ COKO BUTTAFLI (GOSPEL INFUSED FUNK)

4:15-4:45 PM - THE MONALYSE (HIP HOP (POET TURNED RAPPER)

5:10-5:30 PM - HADASSAH GREENSKY (CO-FOUNDER of VIBES WITH THE TRIBES, KRESGE RECIPIENT, ANISHINAABE ARTIST)

6:15-6:40 PM - NICK SPEED (PLATINUM MUSIC PRODUCER, DJ)

6:40-7:30 PM - MY DETROIT PLAYERS (MOODY, GROOVES OF TRIP HOP JAZZ OVER PROG ROCK INFUSED FUNK)

7:30-8:30 PM - POW WOW DANCE BY HADASSAH GREENSKY SOUFY AND JAMIE JOHN (NATIVE AMERICAN/INDIGENOUS)

Community Stage (Inside the museum)

2:00-2:30 PM - RAAD HAKEEM (TRADITIONAL FOLK SAZ)

2:45-3:15 PM - VICTORINO (FUSION OF HIP HOP, ROCK, ALTERNATIVE, AND LATINO & OJIBWE NATIVE AMERICAN INFLUENCES)

3:30-4:00 PM - AL BETTIS (RnB, SOUL, GOSPEL)

4:15-4:45 PM - GEORGE MONTRELLE (RnB, SOUL, GOSPEL)

5:00-5:30 PM - BRIZZI (HIP HOP)

5:45-6:15 PM - DAY OSHEE MAATIN (HIP HOP)

6:30-7:00 PM - SONNY DULPHI (RnB, SOUL, HIP HOP)

7:15-8:00 PM - DANI DARLING (PSYCHEDELIC SOUL, FUNK and RETRO SOUL)

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Visit the Detroit Historical Museum’s Legends Plaza for a conversation with two Detroit legends: renowned producer Don Was and activist and writer John Sinclair, moderated by WDET's Ann Delisi, on Saturday, July 22 from 2 – 4 p.m. The outdoor event will include casting their hands in cement for a later display in the museum’s “walk of fame” for notable Detroiters. Detroit-based singer-songwriter George Montrelle will provide musical entertainment.

