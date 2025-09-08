Detroit Historical Society hosts several events for 50th anniversary of Edmund Fitzgerald sinking

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Historical Society is hosting a full weekend of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

According to the society, the activities all take place at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle, and will kick off on Friday, Nov. 7, with a talk by author Thomas Nelson, who wrote the book "WRECKED: the Edmund Fitzgerald and the Sinking of the American Economy."

On Saturday, Nov. 8, curators and docents will host drop-in tours of the Edmund Fitzgerald exhibit on the lower level of the Dossin Great Lakes Museum. Also, the Great Lakes Maritime Institute will be there for information and merchandise.

Watch below: Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald: What makes the gales of November?

Also on Saturday, the Livonia Amateur Radio Club will be in DeRoy Hall for the Edmund Fitzgerald radio broadcast, and a new pop-up exhibit will debut.

Sunday morning, the museum will host its first-ever Maritime Brunch, which will feature a chef-prepared meal directly from the Edmund Fitzgerald's on-ship menu, along with a video presentation from Ship-to-Shore Chef Catherine Schmuck.

During the brunch, a new film will premiere about the Edmund Fitzgerald with experts from around the Great Lakes. Tickets for the brunch are available now.

Finally, on Monday, the society will host its 26th annual Lost Mariner's Remembrance, which is a tribute to the sailors who were lost on the Great Lakes. The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and begins with a lantern vigil at the Fitzgerald's bow setting. Officials say the event sells out every year, and tickets are available now.