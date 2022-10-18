Detroit-inspired Two 18 Air Jordans to be released online Friday

After an hours-long line during the in-store release on Friday, the Two 18 Air Jordans will be released across the country online this week.

The Air Jordan 2 Low sneakers will be released on the Nike SNKRS app at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

Thousands of people showed up over the weekend at Two 18 in Eastern Market and Burn Rubber in Royal Oak for the release of the first-ever Detroit-inspired Jordan shoe.

The Jordan brand teamed up with Detroit sneaker boutique Two 18 for the design of the sneaker. It also created designs for South Africa and Manila.

"This fresh take on the AJ2 is unquestionably born out of hometown pride, bridging worlds to showcase fashion as a way of life—and a universal language," the Jordan brand said on the sneaker's description.

The insoles feature a map of metro Detroit with specific cities mentioned – including Detroit, Pontiac, Flint, Inkster, Oak Park and more. Another feature – the sole – goes from brown to clear representing the Flint Water Crisis.

Nike

The shoe retails for $200 and will be available at 10 a.m. Friday.