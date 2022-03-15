Detroit Institute of Art accepting ofrenda submissions for 10th Annual Día de Muertos exhibition

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit Institute of Arts, in collaboration with the Consulate of Mexico in Detroit, the Southwest Detroit Business Association, and MexicantownCDC, is looking for local artists to create ofrenda altars for the museum’s 10th Annual Ofrendas: Celebrating el Día de Muertos exhibition at the museum.

Artists and Community members have until May 15 to submit an ofrenda proposal.

Selected ofrenda altars will be on display in the museum from September 24 until November 6.

The exhibition will also be available online in 3D video.

“Being a Mexican living in the USA means my heart is always nostalgic, for people, places, traditions. I have had the honor of being accepted to the juried exhibition of DIA, Day of the Dead, designing an Ofrenda with my two best friends, for four years,” multi-year participant and artist Higo Gabarron said. “That makes my heart happy, feeling closer to the country I was born, to the people I love, dedicating our Ofrendas to our loved ones that are no longer with us. Such an honor!”

Over the past nine years, the DIA has exhibited 137 individual altars and featured the work of 104 different artists and or groups.

Selected participants will be notified by May 23. These groups or individuals will then install their proposed ofrendas in the museum exhibition space ahead of its opening on September 8-11.

To submit a proposal or for any additional information, click here.