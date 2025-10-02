DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Downtown Detroit jewelry store that has helped celebrate life's greatest moments reached a major milestone of its own this week, marking 100 years in business.

Simmons & Clark Jewelry celebrated its centennial anniversary, with third-generation owner Michael Simmons crediting both family tradition and community support for the store's longevity.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

Detroit jewelry store celebrates 100 years of family tradition and community support

"Get on your mark, go to Simmons and Clark where you can shop in the dark for diamonds that spark," Simmons said, reciting the store's slogan from the 1950s.

Simmons has deep roots at the downtown location, having spent much of his life there.

"Been here since I was 6 years old and running around," Simmons said.

WXYZ

He watched his father and grandfather run the business before taking over operations himself. The family has weathered Detroit's economic ups and downs over the decades.

"Dad would call it the great rollercoaster ride. Detroit has its ups and downs," Simmons said.

Despite challenges, Simmons says the business has thrived thanks to hard work and community support.

WXYZ

"We work really hard at what we do," Simmons said.

The store has stood the test of time in downtown Detroit, though not without difficulties.

"Do we take some bruises, yes," Simmons said.

Helmut Ziewers Photography

He takes pride in maintaining the business and preserving its history, including newspaper clippings that document the store's journey over the past century. The store's sign has been a downtown fixture for 70 years.

"Names on the door, very fortunate for that. Understand and appreciate what I have," Simmons said.

Simmons finds fulfillment in helping customers celebrate major life moments, particularly engagements and weddings.

Helmut Ziewers Photography

"Makes me feel great that we can help them celebrate those certain moments," Simmons said.

Both his grandfather and father worked into their 90s, and Simmons shows no signs of slowing down. He believes his predecessors would approve of how he's carried on the family tradition.

"I think they'd be looking down and saying... you're alright kid," Simmons said.

The business appears set to continue for another generation, as Simmons' daughter plans to eventually take over operations.

"And if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life, they say," Simmons said.

Helmut Ziewers Photography

