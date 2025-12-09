DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions partnered with Meijer to bring Christmas magic to nearly two dozen local children through their annual Shop with a Lion event, giving kids a $250 shopping spree alongside their favorite players and team legends.

The heartwarming event took place at the Meijer store on Grand River Avenue in Detroit, where 20 children from five different youth organizations got to shop with Lions including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs, among others.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report below:

Detroit Lions and Meijer spread holiday cheer with Shop with a Lion event

"It was awesome, man, to be with the kids, to go shopping with them and the holiday season. For them, this is like their Super Bowl. They get to go out and pick what they want," St. Brown said.

Lorenzo Pearson, who participated through The Yunion, was thrilled with his purchases and the experience.

"So I got the headset for my PS5. I've got a PS5 at home," Lorenzo said. "It was so great. It was so fun with Amon-Ra St. Brown."

WXYZ

The shopping spree brought back childhood memories for the Lions players, who found themselves relating to the kids' excitement and interests.

"I'd come into a store like this, Meijer, and be like where's the electronics? I want to go to the electronics, I want to get a controller," St. Brown said.

WXYZ

For some players, the experience was educational as they learned about current trends in children's entertainment.

"I'm hearing a lot of Roblox, you know, what I'm saying? I ain't ever played Roblox. I don't know what this is. But yeah, it's the same type of stuff, man," Lions player Grant Stuard said.

WXYZ

Jay Wagoner from Meijer's Partnership and Giving Team emphasized that the children's joy made the event special.

"Giving back to the community and seeing the smiles on these kids when they meet their player, heroes just makes it all worth while," Wagoner said.

WXYZ

Brianna Battle, whose daughter participated in the shopping experience, said the day may change her family's Sunday routine.

"I had so much, we had so much fun. Now she's going to be watching football every Sunday," Battle said.

As the children left with their carts full of gifts, Lorenzo summed up the spirit of the day with a simple cheer: "Go Lions."

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

