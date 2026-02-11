MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A chance encounter between Detroit Lions fans and a celebrity couple at the Super Bowl has captured hearts across social media and caught the attention of the Lions organization itself.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Detroit Lions fans' viral Super Bowl encounter earns team recognition

Daniel Brinker of Troy and his brother-in-law Harry Schroeder of Madison Heights made their first Super Bowl appearance wearing Lions jerseys, despite the team not playing in the big game.

"After we decided on Saturday that we were going to go, he went to his room to grab his Detroit Lions stuff and said we're going to represent Detroit," Brinker said.

Daniel Brinker and Harry Schroeder

Their Detroit pride sparked a conversation with Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick's girlfriend Kathryn Hurley, a Plymouth native and Lions fan.

The interaction began when Hurley approached the pair, drawn by their energy and Midwest warmth.

"Something about them was just very familiar to me with my family and how I grew up, so the second I was like, 'Hi' and they were like 'Hello!'" Hurley said.

WXYZ

Tartick captured the wholesome moment on video, initially just documenting what he saw as a sweet interaction.

"So Katherine's talking to them for a while and from my vantage point, it's such a kind sweet, wholesome moment — I just have to record it," Tartick said.

Watch Jason Tartick's video of the interaction below:

Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick shares moment with Lions fans, his girlfriend at Super Bowl

After learning more about the fans' story, including Schroeder's ongoing battle with cancer and chemotherapy treatments, Tartick and Hurley decided to share it on social media.

"And we came up with the idea of why don't we put something on social media, tell this story and get people to rally behind the Detroit Lions doing something for Harry," Tartick said.

WXYZ

The video has garnered over 1 million views on Instagram and more than 15,000 people have tagged the Detroit Lions, calling for the team to recognize the devoted fans.

For Schroeder, the Super Bowl trip represented a bucket list moment made possible by his brother-in-law's generosity.

"And so when he offered this up and put it on the table, it's like I don't think I could accept a gift such as that, but he suaded me. Thank the good lord, he suaded me," Schroeder said.

WXYZ

The viral moment demonstrates the power of Detroit pride and human connection. The Detroit Lions have responded to the overwhelming social media support, announcing plans to give the fans jerseys and a private stadium tour this Thursday.

"I just don't ever know how I'm ever going to repay you or give you enough thanks, Daniel," Schroeder said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.