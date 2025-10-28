DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions hosted their first One Pride Literacy Fest on Tuesday, bringing together dozens of third graders for a day of reading and writing activities at Ford Field.

Reading can take you far in life — that's something students at Detroit's Amelia Earhart Elementary know very well.

Detroit Lions promote youth reading and writing at One Pride Literacy Fest

"I can learn new words and I can learn new things," Linda A., a third grader at Amelia Earhart Elementary, said.

"Mostly, I read at home because I've got a lot of books at home," Ava M., another third grader at Amelia Earhart Elementary, said.

The school was one of four to participate in the Detroit Lions' new One Pride Literacy Fest. Around 100 third graders gathered at Ford Field in an effort to promote that reading is both important and fun.

"It's tools that they can use each and every day to do better in school, to communicate with friends and to just enjoy life," said Roxanne Caine, vice president of Detroit Lions Foundation and Community Relations.

During the literacy fest, students got to visit different stations to engage in reading and problem-solving activities including trying their hand at being a broadcaster. There were also some former Lions nearby.

"I was one of those kids that would go read the encyclopedia, believe it or not," Cyrill Weems, former Detroit Lion, said.

Weems, a former defensive back, says he was more than honored to be a part of an event helping mold future generations.

"You know, just think about how reading is fundamental, how it's going to help them and then to think outside of the box. Some of these activities we're doing, it's not just sitting down reading — it's the pictures, it's the excitement around it," Weems said.

Also at the literacy fest was Johnathan Rand, author of the popular Michigan and American Chillers series, sharing his journey to publishing 145 books.

"Every job that I've ever had, it's always been because really, I've been able to read well and I've been to write well," Rand said.

That's part of the message he passed along to the group of third graders.

"If I can encourage them to look at books and look at writing as something that is really an enjoyable experience, then later on in life when it's time for them to apply those skills to going to college, getting a job, they're going to be way ahead of the game," Rand said.

And it looks like some students are already feeling inspired.

"I was thinking of being a dress designer or hair stylist but maybe an author because I've written stories for myself in my notebook," Linda A. said.

