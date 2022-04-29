Detroit Lions pick Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams during NFL draft securing both ends of field

(WXYZ) — The Lions are looking to the future!

Thursday night, the team made two major moves during the NFL Draft securing both an offensive end and defensive end player.

With the number two pick, the Detroit Lions chose University of Michigan's defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, a Plymouth native, played at Divine Child in Dearborn and then followed his father's footsteps by attending the University of Michigan.

The Michigan standout was the all-time single sack leader at Michigan and helped the team secure a Big Ten title.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn says they are excited and ready to put Hutchinson to work.

"There's a lot of things that this player can do and he has shown that at Michigan. Again we are going to be putting this player in the best position to make sure he's successful for us," Glenn said.

The Lions then traded up to get Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the number 12 pick.

"He can stretch the field deep without any sweat. He is electric. He's got juice. Once he gets healthy, we will have something to cook with," Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson said.

Thursday's trade was a pretty aggressive move for Detroit. They made a divisional trade with the Minnesota Viking giving up picks 32,34, and 66 in exchange for 12 and 46.

The Lions are confident in Williams even though there are questions surrounding his knee. He tore his ACL in the National Championship game, but the team is hopeful for him to be at training camp

"I think teams when he is healthy they will realize where he is at on the field and that's what we are excited about because that's going to do nothing but open up our run game and the opportunity for all of our other skill players," Johnson said,

The Lions will introduce both Hutchinson and Williams during a press conference later today.