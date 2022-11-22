Detroit man & 1-year-old die from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to Detroit police, a 20-year-old man and a 1-year-old child are dead from an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon in the area of Martin and Mercier in Detroit.

Police say when EMS arrived on the scene, the 20-year-old was found unconscious on the ground outside of a vehicle. The 1-year-old child was inside the car also unconscious.

EMS pronounced the adult dead on the scene. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

While officials say the two victims exhibited physiological signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, the cause of death is pending results of autopsies from the Wayne County Medical Examiner's office.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information comes in.