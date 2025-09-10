Detroit man arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats to Illinois businesses

EAST ALTON, Illinois (WXYZ) — A Detroit man is facing charges in Illinois for allegedly making terrorist threats to different businesses.

Jarrett Maki, 25, is facing 11 counts of making a terrorist threat. He's charged along with Austin Blair, 25, from East Alton, Illinois.

According to the East Alton Police Department, Maki and Blair allegedly made threats to different businesses in East Alton in July and August.

Officials broke down the alleged threats that were made. Police say:



On July 28, they allegedly called a Taco Bell in East Alton and said "I see a dude with a big gun walking toward your store."

On July 28, they allegedly called a McDonald's in East Alton with a threat that a shooter was coming to the store.

On July 28, they allegedly called a Sonic in East Alton and threatened that a shooter was coming to the store and did not care if police were nearby.

On July 28, they allegedly called a Casey's in Wood River, Illinois, and said "there's going to be an active shooter at your store in five to ten minutes."

On July 29, they allegedly called a Domino's Pizza in East Alton with a threat to shoot up the store.

On July 30, they allegedly called a Sonic in East Alton and said they were going to arrive and shoot up the business.

On July 31, they allegedly called a McDonald's in East Alton and made a threat referencing firearms and bodily harm to employees.

On Aug. 10, they allegedly called a Domino's in East Alton with a threat to workers "to blow their heads off."

On Aug. 18, they allegedly called Runway Lounge in Bethalto, Illinois, about having an assault rifle.

On Aug. 21, they allegedly called a Domino's in East Alton, threatening to blow up the building and shoot the staff

On Aug. 27, they allegedly called Runway Lounge with a threat to shoot up the bar

Police say investigators from East Alton, Bethalto and Wood River police departments worked together on the investigation.

Blair was taken into custody on Sept. 3, and Maki was arrested on Sept. 6 at World-Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

Maki was the sports information director for Detroit City FC. On Wednesday, a team spokesperson said, "DCFC takes this situation very seriously," and that Maki is suspended from all club activities at this time.

In an update on Thursday, the team said Maki was terminated from his role.

"While it is important to note that the issuance of charges is not proof of guilt, our priority is the well-being of our club, staff, supporters, and participants," the club said.