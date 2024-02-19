Watch Now
Detroit man arrested in shooting deaths of man, woman at Colorado Springs university

KOAA
Posted at 3:42 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 15:42:20-05

A man from Detroit has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed two people in a dorm room over the weekend at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the suspect in the shooting, 25-year-old Nicholas Jordan, was arrested on Monday morning.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, the university's police department received a call of shots fired coming from a dormitory on the campus. They found an adult female and an adult male dead inside.

On Friday night, police issued a warrant for Jordan and began searching for him. He was arrested Monday morning.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, CO and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, CO. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

A lockdown was issued Friday morning for about 90 minutes and was later isolated to a student apartment complex. Classes were canceled on Monday.

The school has more than 11,000 students and nearly 2,000 faculty and staff.

