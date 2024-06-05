Detroit man charged after allegedly killing girlfriend, shooting 3-year-old son

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend and shooting his three-year-old son last week.

Virgil Dan Brown, 22, has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Assault with Intent to Murder, Second-Degree Child Abuse, Carrying a Concealed weapon, and three counts of Felony Firearm.

These charges come from an incident that happened on Thursday, May 30, just before 7 a.m. in the area of Whitcomb and Tireman. Officers found Jevon Miller, 19, had been shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple's three-year-old son was transported to the hospital, where he is still receiving treatment.

Investigators say that this shooting stemmed from an argument between the couple, when Brown shot Miller and their son.

Brown was arraigned earlier this week in 36th District Court. He has court appearances scheduled for later this month.