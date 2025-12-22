Detroit man charged after dogs freeze to death, advocates stress bringing pets indoors

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man is charged with several animal abuse-related charges after two of his three emaciated dogs froze to death, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

When temperatures drop, animal advocates stress bringing dogs inside for their health and safety.

Chantal Rzewnicki, founder of the KARENS, or K9 Animal Rescue Emergency Networking System, made her rounds around the city of Detroit to check on dogs left out in the cold. 7 News Detroit met up with her at a home on Lesure Street.

"This dog does live outside. Sadly, even though it's against the law, to get that enforced in Detroit is extremely tough," she said.

Rzewnicki said someone concerned about the pooch contacted her organization, and she talked with the owner who agreed to let her bring over a proper dog house to replace a makeshift shelter.

"They were very receptive. Most people are. We give away whatever's needed to make the life better for the dogs," she explained.

But sadly, for three dogs living outside of a home on the 18700 block of Kennebec Street, it was too late.

On the Dec. 18, Detroit police said they arrested Martell George after two of the three emaciated dogs froze to death.

7 News Detroit paid him a visit after his release from jail. He declined to comment.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged the 39-year-old with three counts of killing and torturing an animal, which carries a maximum seven-year penalty.

He's also charged with two counts of abandoning and cruelty resulting in death and one count of animal abandoning and cruelty.

We're told the surviving dog received medical attention and remains in the care of animal control.

"It's heartbreaking. We came across a lot of cases this year. I would say this year has been the worst yet. Last weekend, in the cold spell, we took 12 dogs off properties that were, nobody was there, dogs were outside in crates with no nothing, 7 degrees out, bloody paws," Rzewnicki said.

Tim Beasley and his dogs are beneficiaries of the KARENS. He said the organization has been helping him with care and supplies for three years.

"If I don't bring 'em in, then she's calling me up to make sure I bring 'em in. And then I even send her a picture," he chuckled.

Rzewnicki said for most breeds, if an owner is cold, that owner can assume their dog is too.

"Depending on the temperature, technically your dog cannot be tied out in the city of Detroit for longer than three hours. I will tell you, there are a lot of animals that live outside 24/7," she said.

To report potential animal neglect in Detroit, call the Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC) hotline at 313-922-DOGS (3647). If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the Karens at their Facebook page.