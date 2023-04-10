Detroit man charged for burying dog alive, leading to its death

A Detroit man is facing charges for allegedly burying his dog alive last year, which led to its eventual death.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, 20-year-old Jacob Xavier Kasper is charged with one count of second-degree killing/torturing animals and one count of abandoning/cruelty to one animal.

Police say on Sept. 30, 2022, Detroit Animal Control officers were called to a home on a report of a dog buried alive. They made contact with Kasper, and the dog was surrendered to DAC and later euthanized due to its injuries.

Worthy charged Kasper in November 2022 but he wasn't taken into custody until April 7, 2023.

“Dogs are living and breathing beings. Dogs should be attended to even if they are sick and especially if they have been abused. No living being should ever be buried alive in lieu of proper medical or other standard care. This is not rocket science,” Worthy said in a statement.