Detroit man charged for impersonating a police officer, non-fatal shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man in Detroit.

Jeremiah Devion-James Moore, 38, of Detroit, has been charged with the following:



One count of assault with intent to murder

One count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm

One count of felonious assault

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

One count of impersonating a peace officer to commit a crime

Four counts of felony firearm

December 14, at approximately 2:20 p.m., Detroit police officers were dispatched to a restaurant in the 19300 block of Conant Street on Detroit's Eastside for reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, officers made contact with the victim who suffered from a gunshot wound to his upper left shoulder. The man was transported to a local hospital after medics arrived to the location.

"While the victim was stopped at a red light at Conant Street and East 7 Mile Road, the defendant pulled alongside him and identified himself as a police officer. When the defendant followed the victim into the parking lot of his business, it is further alleged that a verbal altercation escalated, and Defendant Moore exited his vehicle and shot the victim. The defendant turned himself in to authorities on December 19," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Moore was arraigned on December 20 in 36th District Court and given a $500,000 cash bond. On December 29, Moore is scheduled to appear before Judge Roberta Archer for a probable cause conference and on January 5 for a preliminary examination.

