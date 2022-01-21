Detroit man charged in alleged murder and mutilation of his girlfriend, Latima Warren

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged a Detroit man with the murder and mutilation of 32-year-old Latima Warren.

Rondell Walters, 44, is charged with one count of Open Murder, one count of Mutilation of a Body, and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

According to officials, Warren was reported missing by the grandmother of her children on Dec. 28, 2021. Latima Warren was the mother of 4.

On Jan. 17, the Detroit Police Department served a search warren to search the defendant's home located in the 8000 block of Vaughn on Tuesday. A cadaver dog found the remains concealed in a bag in the basement of the house.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ms. Warren," says Chief James E. White. "This is beyond tragic and I am thankful for the men and women of the Detroit Police Department who have worked tirelessly on this case."

Walters was arraigned Thursday afternoon and will have a probable cause conference scheduled for Feb, 3.

Walters' preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 10, in the 36th District Court.