Detroit man charged in connection to Greektown non-fatal shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection to the non-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man from Oak Park last weekend in Downtown Detroit.

Aaron Leviticus McClinton, 19, of Detroit, has been charged with one count of Assault with Intent to Murder, one count of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer, and four counts of Felony Firearm.

Police say, on April 15 at approximately 11:31 p.m., McClinton fired a gun and non-fatally injured the victim during a physical altercation in the area of Randolph Street and Congress Street in Detroit.

McClinton was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court and given a $5,000,000 cash bond.

He is expected to be back in court on April 21 for a bond redetermination hearing at 9:00 a.m. before Judge William McConnico.

McClinton is also scheduled to appear for a Probable Cause Conference on May 1 and on May 8 for the Preliminary Examination.