Detroit man charged with murder after allegedly killing 28-year-old outside bar

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man has been charged after prosecutors say he shot and killed a man outside of a bar in the city this past weekend.

Detroit family demands justice after deadly bar attack

Authorities say that Jalen Stevens, 28, was shot and killed outside of Chita's Nefertiti Bar and Lounge on Grand River near Greenfield early Sunday morning. Police say his younger brother, Glenn, was stabbed 14 times and suffered a collapsed lung in the same attack. Per police, this stemmed from a physical altercation that happened when police were at the bar.

"He's an excellent father. His kids love him dearly, and he loves his kids," Jeneen Stevens, the mother of Jalen, told us earlier this week.

Michael Alan Harris, 42, has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Felony Firearm, and Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer. He appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon before heading back to jail, and is set to be back in court a few more times this month.

