Detroit man dies after falling off boat in White Lake

WHITE LAKE TWP, Mich. — A 62-year-old Detroit man died after falling off a boat on White Lake on Friday evening (July 5), according to officials with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Police say that Christopher Vaquera, 62, was walking near the back of a boat to get a beverage when he lost his balance and fell into the lake.

Vaquera's 65-year-old brother, who was driving the boat, tried to throw him a floatation device, but he was unable to stay afloat.

Two kayakers pulled Vaquera from the lake and took him to shore. Paramedics with the White Lake Township Fire Department tried to perform CPR before Vaquera was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, and neither Vaquera nor his brother were wearing life jackets. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.