Detroit man sentenced in auto theft ring allegedly responsible for hundreds of stolen cars

(WXYZ) — A Detroit man was sentenced to 15 months to 20 years after pleading guilty to his role in a massive auto theft ring in metro Detroit.
Davonta Jones, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise.
Jones was part of a large-scale criminal organization that was responsible for hundreds of car thefts throughout Southeast Michigan. In all, it's believed the ring carried out more than 400 car thefts on more than a dozen occasions in 2024.
WATCH BELOW: Troy PD busts 'prolific' auto-theft ring responsible for over 400 cars being stolen
Officials say the four people arrested and charged allegedly carried out thefts on more than a dozen occasions last year.
Earlier this year, Troy police arrested Jones and three others in the case. Police had been investigating the crime ring since August 2023 and partnered with the FORCE team to bring them down.
Officials say the crime ring targeted new vehicle storage lots at manufacturing facilities, car dealerships, parking lots and homes. The stolen vehicles were sold to black market buyers, and operated in over 40 jurisdictions in Oakland, Washtenaw, Macomb, Wayne, Eaton and Kent counties.
Seveeral other members of the organization have been sentenced in connection to the investigation. They are:
- Davion Tucker, 22, of Detroit, was sentenced to 30 months-20 years’ incarceration in June after pleading guilty to one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise.
- Donovan Tucker, 23, of Detroit, was sentenced to 8 months’ incarceration and 3 years of probation in May after pleading guilty to one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise.
- Timothy Bell, 22, of Detroit, was sentenced to 34 months-20 years’ incarceration in July after pleading guilty to one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise.
- Jerry Burton, 20, of Detroit, was sentenced to 91 days’ incarceration in February after pleading guilty to one count of Attempting to Conduct a Criminal Enterprise and two counts of Stolen Property - Receiving and Concealing a Motor Vehicle.
- Omari Roetherford, 22, of Detroit, was sentenced to 1 year of incarceration in August 2024 after pleading guilty to one count of Stolen Property - Receiving and Concealing a Motor Vehicle.
- Braylen Green, 21, of Wixom, was sentenced to 3-20 years’ incarceration in August after pleading guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise.
- Joseph Doyle, 26, of Onstead, was sentenced to 30 months’ incarceration in December 2024 after pleading guilty to one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise.
- Zamarr Johnson, 20, of Troy, was sentenced to 3-20 years’ incarceration in March after pleading guilty to one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise.
- Kevin Stevenson, 22, of Detroit, was sentenced to 5-20 years’ incarceration in June after pleading guilty to one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise.
- Desmond Wilson, 22, of Detroit, was sentenced to 18 months-20 years’ incarceration in November 2024 after pleading guilty to one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise and two counts of Stolen Property - Receiving and Concealing a Motor Vehicle.
- Dejohn Bush, 21, of Detroit, was sentenced to 1 year of incarceration in September 2024 after pleading guilty to one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise.