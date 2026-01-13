Detroit man speaks out after surviving attack that killed his brother

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man is speaking publicly for the first time after surviving a brutal attack that claimed his brother's life outside a west side bar earlier this month.



Glenn Stevens was stabbed 14 times during the Jan. 4 attack outside Chita's Nefertiti Bar that killed his brother, Jalen Stevens. Glenn Stevens was recently released from the hospital and attended his brother's funeral Tuesday.

"When I first woke up in the hospital, I asked where he was," Glenn Stevens said.

The brothers had been celebrating Jalen Stevens' recent job promotion when the violence erupted as they were leaving the bar.

"Jalen was my best friend," Glenn Stevens said. "He was everything a big brother was supposed to be."

Family of Jalen Stevens An undated courtesy photo of Jalen Stevens

Glenn Stevens described how the confrontation began when he stepped outside to give his brother his keys.

"As soon as I walked out the door, some guy pushed me. I didn't bump him. I don't know who he is. We didn't see each other inside or anything like that. I walk out, he pushed me, I pushed him back. I said, calm down — as soon as that happened, some girl sprayed mace. Now, it missed me and hit the girl that I was with and hit the guy that pushed me, so they stepped to the side. Then that's when the group surrounded me and Jalen off to the side and nothing happened until she sprayed me again. She sprayed me directly in my eyes with mace and that's when they started attacking us," he said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged 42-year-old Michael Alan Harris with first-degree murder in Jalen Stevens' death.

Police say they are still searching for additional suspects and persons of interest, including the person who stabbed Glenn Stevens multiple times. The attack happened while bystanders watched and recorded.

"People just walked past. Nobody offered any help," Glenn Stevens said.

Jalen Stevens leaves behind four young children, including twins.

"We just had twins. My only daughter will never know what it's like to have a father —daddy-daughter dances she'll miss out on. My sons will never learn so much we planned to teach them," LaKaela Harvey said. "He was an amazing father and an amazing partner."

As Glenn Stevens continues to recover from his injuries, he has a message for those involved in the attack and anyone who knows their identities.

"Turn yourself in or give them up. It should've never ended with someone dead and another person nearly losing their life," Glenn Stevens said.

The owner of Chita's Nefertiti released a statement saying:

Good morning family and friends. I have received your calls, texts, and messages, and I truly thank you for the kind words, prayers, and support during this difficult time. Chita’s Nefertiti has been a part of this community for over 31 years. We have never condoned, supported, or stood for violence of any kind. Our foundation has always been rooted in family, unity, and community. We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the tragic incident that occurred OUTSIDE of Chita’s Nefertiti, which resulted in the loss of a man’s life. There are no words that can fully express our sorrow. Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the victim’s family, loved ones, and everyone affected by this tragedy. We recognize the pain, shock, and grief this has caused, and we do not take this moment lightly. We extend our sincerest apologies to the family and to our community for the distress this incident has brought. Any loss of life weighs heavily on us, and we are committed to honoring this moment with the seriousness, respect, and care it deserves. We remain committed to the safety, well-being, and unity of our community.

Fundraisers are underway to help Glenn Stevens cover medical expenses and support Jalen's four children. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

