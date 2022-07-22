Watch Now
Detroit man wins $1 million from scratch off purchased at Pontiac liquor store

Posted at 1:37 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 15:12:36-04

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 25-year-old Detroit man is $1 million richer today after purchasing a winning ticket at Corner Liquor Shoppe in Pontiac.

The newly minted millionaire, who has chosen to remain anonymous, thought he had only won $1,000.

Luckily, he was wrong!

“I play instant games all the time,” the lottery winner said. “I scratched my Triple Million ticket and thought I’d won $1,000. I took the ticket back to the store I’d bought it at and had them check it. When the cashier told me it was a $1 million winner, I just stared in shock at my friend who was with me. I don’t have the words to describe the feeling that came over me!”

The man visited lottery headquarters to claim his prize and chose a one-time lump sum payment of approximately $693,000 instead of 30 annuity payments.

He said he plans to purchase a home with his prize.

Launched in December, people have won more than $31 million playing the Triple Million Instant Game alone.

With Triple Million, each $10 ticket gives players a chance to win prizes that range from $10 up to $1 million. More than $17 million in prizes are still available to win, including one $1 million top prize, three $10,000 prizes, and 21 $2,000 prizes.

Last year, players won more than $1.8 billion with instant games.

In case you’re feeling lucky, Corner Liquor Shoppe is located at 334 West Kennett Road in Pontiac! Good luck!

