Detroit couple remanded to jail after child abuse charges in death of 7-year-old

A Detroit man and woman have been charged in the death of her son, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Alisha Renee Hollamon, 23, and Avion Traylor, 21, are each charged in the death of Hollamon's 7-year-old son. They are facing charges of felony murder, first-degree child abuse and torture.

Police were called to a home on Hurlbut St. around 12:08 a.m. Sunday morning for reports of child abuse. When they arrived, officers saw the 7-year-old boy suffering from apparent scars and abrasions on his face, back and chest.

Medics took the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During arraignment, the assistant prosecutor told gruesome details about the case, saying the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma to the head and pelvis, causing internal bleeding.

The prosecutor said, "There are no words to describe how absolutely brutalized" the boy was.

Both suspects were remanded to jail while the case is pending. Hollamon broke down crying after she was remanded to jail.