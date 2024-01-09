Detroit Manufacturing Systems, InductEV partner on wireless EV charging for commercial vehicles

Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) and InductEV have announced a new agreement to streamline wireless commercial vehicle charging operations, manufacturing, quality by design, and supply chain to increase its ability to scale in order to meet growing customer demand.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have a manufacturing partner, known for its high standards and operating rigor, combine forces with our proprietary engineering,” said Barry Libert, Chairman and CEO, InductEV. “Our complementary areas of expertise will enable us to meet the growing demand from commercial fleet owners and operators, as well as Intermodal facilities and Ports, for our advanced, AI-managed wireless charging solution.”

King of Prussia, PA-based InductEV has been at the forefront of electric commercial fleet vehicles through it ‘charging on route’ technology via the use of clean renewable electricity.

The terms of InductEV and DMS, agreement includes:



Manufacture InductEV’s hardware, including in-ground and under-vehicle inductive pads.

Manage InductEV’s supply chain and procurement.

Utilize engineering expertise to facilitate high quality, design for manufacturing and assembly.

Co-develop design optimizations to prepare for a 100-fold increase in production volume.

Currently, DMS manufactures Ford EV F-150 Lightning signaling due to its expertise in EV components and systems production. With 18 patents and 23 in process, InductEV’s technology is currently being utilized throughout North America and Europe.

“We recognize and applaud InductEV’s efforts to wirelessly electrify commercial fleets, the biggest contributor in transportation to greenhouse gas emissions worldwide,” added Bruce Smith, Chairman and CEO, Detroit Manufacturing Systems. “We look forward to bringing our manufacturing, quality and supply chain expertise to this partnership and creating a successful venture that will help reduce this sector’s carbon footprint at a considerable cost savings for all involved.”