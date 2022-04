(WXYZ) — The White House confirmed that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan met with President Joe Biden Monday in Washington D.C.

According to a White House official, Duggan was in the area for meetings with administration officials.

Biden reportedly met with Duggan to hear more about the mayor’s federal priorities and how the American Rescue Plan has been utilized in the city of Detroit in terms of helping reduce crime, boost jobs and lift up the city’s small business community.