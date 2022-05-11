Detroit Mayor Duggan names DPD veteran as new deputy mayor

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mayor Mike Duggan announced on Wednesday the selection of Todd Bettison as Detroit’s new deputy mayor, replacing incumbent Conrad Mallett, who was confirmed as City Council’s new corporation counsel.

Bettison’s appointment, beginning on May 23, follows a nearly three-decade long career with the Detroit Police Department where he currently serves as first assistant chief of police leading the departments’ community relations and administrative activities.

“I truly believe in servant leadership and being given this opportunity means I’ll be able to serve the people of the City of Detroit in new ways and in new areas,” Bettison said in a press release. “There is so much more we can accomplish for the people of this city if we are able to find common ground with those members of the community that disagree with us. I believe the best solutions are the ones developed collaboratively.”

In this role, Bettison will act as mayor in the event Mayor Duggan is unable to carry out his mayoral duties. He will also lead all law enforcement-related activities in the city.

Bettison’s professional experience, Duggan says, positions him as a valuable resource to help bridge the gap between the city, community leaders, residents and the department.

“Todd Bettison has a remarkable ability to work positively with every type of community group to improve the city,” Duggan said in a press release. "His leadership of the Neighborhood Police Officer program was a major part of changing the way the Detroit Police Department relates to Detroiters.”

Bettison, a Detroit-native, is a graduate of Wayne State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and a Graduate Business Certificate from the Mike Ilitch School of Business. He is also a graduate of Eastern Michigan University's Police Staff and Command program and Oakland University's Six Sigma/Lean Management Certification-Green Belt Program.