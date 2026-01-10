DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit celebrated a historic milestone Friday night as Mayor Mary Sheffield hosted the city's first inaugural ball in more than five decades, bringing together hundreds of community members for an elegant evening of music, joy and celebration at Icon in downtown Detroit.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield hosts first inaugural ball in over 50 years

The last inaugural ball was held in 1974 with Detroit Mayor Coleman Young. Sheffield, Detroit's 76th mayor and first female mayor, brought the tradition back as part of her historic inauguration.

"It's such an honor to have our first inaugural ball in quite some time," Sheffield said. "It is so exciting to come together and celebrate such a historic election. Again, I thank every single Detroiter who showed up and supported me to lead this great city."

Related video: Mary Sheffield officially sworn in as next Detroit mayor

Mary Sheffield officially sworn in as next Detroit mayor

All proceeds from ticket sales benefited the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, an organization that aims to end homelessness in Detroit — one of Sheffield's top priorities as mayor.

"With the money from tonight, what we're going to be doing is working to prevent homelessness for about 500 households who are on the verge of homelessness," said Tasha Gray of the Homeless Action Network of Detroit.

WXYZ

The celebration drew business owners, church leaders and community members who know Sheffield personally. Many expressed excitement about witnessing this historic moment.

"I'm super excited for many reasons. First and foremost, it's history — the first female mayor of Detroit. I mean, I'm actually witnessing it in my lifetime, and that's extremely exciting for me," said Crisette Ellis, first lady of Greater Grace Temple.

Bishop Charles Ellis III of Greater Grace Temple has watched Sheffield grow up in the community.

"I watched Mary grow up. She lived right across the street from us. So, we've seen her as a little girl riding her bike and all of that. She's paid her dues," Charles Ellis said.

WXYZ

Detroit resident Delonda Little shared the community's optimism about Sheffield's leadership.

"I'm super excited about her new journey and becoming mayor of the city of Detroit. I think she's going to be great," Little said.

Watch Mary Sheffield speak with Alicia Smith ahead of the inaugural ball below:

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield speaks ahead of inaugural ball & investiture

Community member Herb Strather offered his congratulations and expressed hope for the year ahead.

"Mary, Congratulations! Congratulations. I look forward to a fabulous year," Strather said.

WXYZ

In her remarks, Sheffield mentioned an announcement coming Monday about the creation of an office that aims to address the issue of poverty and homelessness in the city.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.