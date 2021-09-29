Watch
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan marries Dr. Sonia Hassan

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Posted at 10:48 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 11:05:13-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Dr. Sonia Hassan were married last weekend, according to Mayor Duggan’s spokesman, John Roach.

The couple were wed in a family ceremony in Florida on Saturday. The marriage was performed by Imam Jihad Turk and Dan Duggan, the mayor’s brother.

"We appreciate all the good wishes we’ve received since the announcement of our engagement in June,” Mayor Duggan and Dr. Hassan said in a statement. “We especially thank our families for their love and support.”

The couple is back in Detroit after a brief honeymoon, the mayor's office says.

