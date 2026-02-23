Detroit Mayor Sheffield launches city's first community safety office to help in crime prevention

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield and other community leaders announced on Monday the creation of the Office of Neighborhood and Community Safety.

"Today we take another bold step towards making Detroit a more safe city, not just through enforcement, but through prevention, partnership and community," said Mayor Sheffield.

The new office, which the mayor says was born out of collaboration, aims to help prevent violence across communities. It will act as a centralized hub for Community Violence Intervention programs, new crime prevention efforts, and a survivor advocacy program. Officials say it will also focus on reducing domestic violence at the neighborhood level through conflict resolutions and restorative practices.

Mayor Sheffield named violence prevention advocate Teferi Brent as the office's director.

"I am focused and anxious to help execute her vision for community-based public safety," said Brent.

Mayor Sheffield also praised Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison for having a major impact on the formation of the new office.

"The commitment is there, the heart is there—now today the office is here," said Chief Bettison, noting the work that's been down by community groups and DPD over the years. The chief said the office will bring additional resources to aid in crime prevention as well as help break down silos.

The city says partial funding for the new office is coming from a $200,000 Hudson-Webber Foundation grant.

This is the latest initiative from Sheffield's administration to address violence in the City of Detroit. In past interviews with 7 News Detroit, leading up to the election and after the election, Sheffield talked about the importance of addressing violence.

Sheffield has said in the past she wants to open the city's first Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

