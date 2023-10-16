Detroit Metro Airport adds kiosks for Destination Passes for non-ticketed visitors

Detroit Metro Airport is expanding its Destination Pass program, which allows non-ticketed visitors the chance to explore the Evans and McNamara Terminals without flying.

According to DTW, they will now have same-day access to the terminals with new kiosks where people can apply and get a pass in minutes.

Before, visitors had to apply online the day before their visit. Now, they can apply for, receive and use the Destination Pass in minutes.

“Adding these kiosks will make our Destination Pass program even better,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “Now we can welcome more community members into our airport to create memorable moments—from watching planes to greeting family and friends, all while taking the stress out of the travel experience.”

Here's how it works: Visitors apply by scanning their license, state ID or passport. If approved, the kiosk will print out a destination pass and passholders must report to a TSA security checkpoint.

The Evans terminal kiosk is in the ticket lobby near the elevators on the departure level, while the one in the McNamara Terminal is in the ticket lobby near the Westin Hotel entrance on the departures level.

As of Oct. 16, the ticket kiosks are the only way to obtain destination passes.